Esports fans still have plenty to look forward to amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Overwatch League will not host in-person events for the foreseeable future, but weekly competition will continue online. And, after and action-packed Week 9, the best Overwatch players in the world will return Saturday and Sunday for what should be a fascinating Week 9.

You can click here for a full Week 9 schedule.

The New York Excelsior and Seoul Dynasty currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 9 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, April 4, from 4 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Live stream:  YouTube Gaming

More Esports: Kevin Durant Favored In Players-Only ‘NBA 2K’ Tournament

Thumbnail photo via Overwatch League