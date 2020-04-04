Esports fans still have plenty to look forward to amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Overwatch League will not host in-person events for the foreseeable future, but weekly competition will continue online. And, after and action-packed Week 9, the best Overwatch players in the world will return Saturday and Sunday for what should be a fascinating Week 9.
The boys are back in town (and by town we of course mean their own homes) 😎
Don't miss this crew bringing the #OWL2020 knowledge only on https://t.co/tbTGBsbQac 🔊 pic.twitter.com/xLJq8nU37I
— Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 2, 2020
You can click here for a full Week 9 schedule.
The New York Excelsior and Seoul Dynasty currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.
Here’s how to watch Week 9 of the Overwatch League:
When: Saturday, April 4, from 4 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Live stream: YouTube Gaming
Thumbnail photo via Overwatch League