Patrice Bergeron now is the longest-tenured athlete in the city of Boston with 16 years as a member of the Bruins.

That title belonged to Tom Brady, who spent 20 years with the New England Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

So Boston now is Bergeron’s city. (In terms of longevity, that is.)

But the 34-year-old had no idea the torch had been passed.

“Someone mentioned that to me the other day,” Bergeron said during a town hall for season ticket holders, via the B’s. “I actually didn’t know that I was next in line after Tom Brady. … It’s definitely special.

“To me, it’s always been very special that I’ve been able to be a Bruin for such a long time and hopefully to finish my career here,” he added. “I’m proud of that … it was mutual between me and the Bruins. It was wanted on both sides.”

Bergeron also added being part of the team for as long as he has is “a blessing.”

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “For me, coming here at a very young age and getting to learn the language and also getting to know the area and the people in the community, it’s been a blessing.”

Catch the full clip below:

🎥 During today's Boston Bruins virtual Town Hall, Patrice Bergeron delivered some special messages to long-time Season Ticket Holders and talked about being the longest-tenured athlete in Boston: pic.twitter.com/k4tukFX885 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 9, 2020

It’s been a blessing for Bruins fans to have Bergeron on their team for 16 years, as well.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images