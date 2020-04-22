Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was the bite felt around the world.

Alex Burrows and Patrice Bergeron got tangled up in Game 1 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks. And it appeared Burrows bit Bergeron’s finger. Of course, that turned into Milan Lucic later taunting Burrows by sticking his fingers toward his mouth.

Ah, the memories.

Some members of the 2011 team got together Tuesday night over Zoom to watch Game 7 and Bergeron was asked about it while they were watching the third period.

“Did Burrows actually (expletive) bite you?” Lucic asked.

“Yeah,” Bergeron said.

“The bite mark?” Gregory Campbell then chimed in.

“Still have it,” Bergeron replied.

The B’s went on to lose Games 1 and 2, but it all worked out in the end because it was the Black and Gold raising Lord Stanley after Game 7.

