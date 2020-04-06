Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Beverley has gone from underdog to top dog in a matter of days.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard entered the players-only “NBA 2K” tournament with some of the longest odds to win the $100,000 grand prize, which will go to charity. But following his Round 1 victory over Hassan Whiteside, Beverley now is favored to win the tournament. The previous odds-on favorite, top-seeded Kevin Durant, was upset in the first round by Derrick Jones Jr.

Here are the odds for the quarterfinals, via Odds Shark:

— Pat Beverley: 7/2

— Devin Booker: 4/1

— Derrick Jones Jr.: 5/1

— Trae Young: 8/1

— Deandre Ayton: 9/1

— Montrezl Harrell: 14/1

— Rui Hachimura: 14/1

— Andre Drummond: 15/1

The quarterfinals are set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with ESPN2 handling broadcasting duties. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for some time Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images