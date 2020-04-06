Patrick Beverley has gone from underdog to top dog in a matter of days.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard entered the players-only “NBA 2K” tournament with some of the longest odds to win the $100,000 grand prize, which will go to charity. But following his Round 1 victory over Hassan Whiteside, Beverley now is favored to win the tournament. The previous odds-on favorite, top-seeded Kevin Durant, was upset in the first round by Derrick Jones Jr.
Here are the odds for the quarterfinals, via Odds Shark:
— Pat Beverley: 7/2
— Devin Booker: 4/1
— Derrick Jones Jr.: 5/1
— Trae Young: 8/1
— Deandre Ayton: 9/1
— Montrezl Harrell: 14/1
— Rui Hachimura: 14/1
— Andre Drummond: 15/1
Updated odds to win the @NBA2K Players-Only Tournament (BetOnline):@patbev21 +200@DevinBook +275@TheRea1DJones +450@DeandreAyton +650@TheTraeYoung +650@MONSTATREZZ +1400@rui_8mura +1400@AndreDrummond +1800
— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 6, 2020
The quarterfinals are set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with ESPN2 handling broadcasting duties. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for some time Saturday.
