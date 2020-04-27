Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots could stand to add receivers, and Percy Harvin is available.

So, is there a fit?

Harvin announced last week that he is considering coming out of retirement and taking another hack at the NFL. The 31-year-old grew to be a useful receiver over eight NFL seasons, but injuries marred his career and limited him to 21 games over his final four campaigns. He played a full 16-game season just once in his career.

But the upside is tantalizing, and he might draw some interest as a low-risk flier in training camp.

And Peter King thinks the Patriots should kick the tires.

In his weekly column, King named the Pats as one of the teams that should look into Harvin’s comeback.

“But at his best, (Harvin) was one of the two or three most dangerous weapons in the game, Tyreek Hill before there was a Tyreek Hill,” King wrote. Intriguing, and at 32, Harvin would be an interesting trial for some team. Steelers? Patriots? Falcons?”

It’s a fair question, as the Patriots haven’t shied away in the past from veteran receivers that have had their injury troubles — Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker among the recent examples. If they don’t work out, fine, move right along.

But Harvin is a very different situation, having not played a regular season game since 2016. So we’ll just have to wait and see how much that puts off the Patriots and other teams around the league.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images