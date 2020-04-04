Although COVID-19 has led many into quarantine, some are making the best of a tough situation.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland signed with the New England Patriots during the offseason and is one player that is doing his best to make a difference in a time of social distancing. In an interview with the New York Post’s Mark Cannizarro, Copeland revealed he’ll lead personal-finance webinars to help his NFL peers manage their money better.

“We should try to look at this as an opportunity to get better,” Copeland said. “That may be by auditing ourselves, going through bills, getting things done, finding little pockets of money and coming out of this stronger in terms of having a better investment plan.

“When I pitched this to the (NFL) Players Association, I told them this is an opportunity for us to be a resource and a support system to our guys during this time. If we’re not doing that, then what are we here for?”

Copeland’s determination to help extends beyond the NFL, as he hopes to make the webinars open to the public.

“A lot of people rag on athletes who’ve gone broke, but it’s not just players, it’s people,” Copeland said. “People see athletes go broke within a few years of retirement. But my neighbors might be doing the same thing, they’re just not in the news.’’

Copeland finished the interview by stressing why helping others is so important to him.

“So, to have the platform I have as an NFL player and to have an opportunity to help people become more confident in that is something that I don’t take lightly,” Copeland said. “That’s what I’m in it for. This is life.”

In a time of uncertainty, Copeland’s desire to stand up for his fellow players when they might need it most truly is commendable

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images