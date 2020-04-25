Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots went into the 2020 NFL Draft with 12 picks. They wound up taking 10 players and spent only one of their original picks, otherwise moving around the board.

Here’s the first look at the Patriots’ new depth chart. Patriots rookies are bolded. They have 14 more spots on their 90-man roster to fill.

QUARTERBACK

Jarrett Stidham

Brian Hoyer

RUNNING BACK

Sony Michel

James White

Rex Burkhead

Brandon Bolden

Damien Harris

FULLBACK

James Develin

Danny Vitale

Jakob Johnson

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman

Mohamed Sanu

N’Keal Harry

Marqise Lee

Jakobi Meyers

Damiere Byrd

Gunner Olszewski

Quincy Adeboyejo

Devin Ross

TIGHT END

Matt LaCosse

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

Ryan Izzo

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters:

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

Interior O-line backups:

Hjalte Froholdt

Jermaine Eluemunor

Michael Onwenu

Justin Herron

David Woodard

Najee Toran



Offensive tackle backups:

Yodny Cajuste

Korey Cunningham

DEFENSIVE LINE

Lawrence Guy

Beau Allen

Adam Butler

Deatrich Wise

Byron Cowart

Nick Thurman

Keionta Davis

Tashawn Bower

LINEBACKER

Dont’a Hightower

Ja’Whaun Bentley

John Simon

Chase Winovich

Josh Uche

Anfernee Jennings

Brandon Copeland

Shilique Calhoun

Derek Rivers

Cassh Maluia

Terez Hall

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore

JC Jackson

Jason McCourty

Jonathan Jones

Joejuan Williams

Justin Bethel

Lenzy Pipkins

D’Angelo Ross

SAFETY

Devin McCourty

Patrick Chung

Kyle Dugger

Adrian Phillips

Terrence Brooks

Cody Davis

Obi Melifonwu

Malik Gant

Adarius Pickett

SPECIALISTS

K Justin Rohrwasser

P Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona

ST Matthew Slater, Brandon King

Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images