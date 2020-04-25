The New England Patriots went into the 2020 NFL Draft with 12 picks. They wound up taking 10 players and spent only one of their original picks, otherwise moving around the board.
Here’s the first look at the Patriots’ new depth chart. Patriots rookies are bolded. They have 14 more spots on their 90-man roster to fill.
QUARTERBACK
Jarrett Stidham
Brian Hoyer
RUNNING BACK
Sony Michel
James White
Rex Burkhead
Brandon Bolden
Damien Harris
FULLBACK
James Develin
Danny Vitale
Jakob Johnson
WIDE RECEIVER
Julian Edelman
Mohamed Sanu
N’Keal Harry
Marqise Lee
Jakobi Meyers
Damiere Byrd
Gunner Olszewski
Quincy Adeboyejo
Devin Ross
TIGHT END
Matt LaCosse
Devin Asiasi
Dalton Keene
Ryan Izzo
OFFENSIVE LINE
Starters:
LT Isaiah Wynn
LG Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason
RT Marcus Cannon
Interior O-line backups:
Hjalte Froholdt
Jermaine Eluemunor
Michael Onwenu
Justin Herron
David Woodard
Najee Toran
Offensive tackle backups:
Yodny Cajuste
Korey Cunningham
DEFENSIVE LINE
Lawrence Guy
Beau Allen
Adam Butler
Deatrich Wise
Byron Cowart
Nick Thurman
Keionta Davis
Tashawn Bower
LINEBACKER
Dont’a Hightower
Ja’Whaun Bentley
John Simon
Chase Winovich
Josh Uche
Anfernee Jennings
Brandon Copeland
Shilique Calhoun
Derek Rivers
Cassh Maluia
Terez Hall
CORNERBACK
Stephon Gilmore
JC Jackson
Jason McCourty
Jonathan Jones
Joejuan Williams
Justin Bethel
Lenzy Pipkins
D’Angelo Ross
SAFETY
Devin McCourty
Patrick Chung
Kyle Dugger
Adrian Phillips
Terrence Brooks
Cody Davis
Obi Melifonwu
Malik Gant
Adarius Pickett
SPECIALISTS
K Justin Rohrwasser
P Jake Bailey
LS Joe Cardona
ST Matthew Slater, Brandon King
Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images