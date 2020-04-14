Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty certainly is outspoken.

During a live stream of his “Double Trouble” podcast Sunday night, the 32-year-old openly stated he hopes free agent wide receiver and former teammate Chris Hogan will return to New England this upcoming season.

“Every time I say something on this show, it becomes (a story), so here we go,” McCourty said. “You heard it here first, man: Chris Hogan back to New England. We get him back there, we got 7-Eleven, always open. We’ve got a new quarterback, let’s bring an old target back.”

Who knows what the future holds.

