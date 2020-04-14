Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are well-stocked at cornerback, but they still reportedly held a video teleconference meeting recently with a 2020 NFL Draft CB prospect.

The Patriots were one of 16 teams who “met virtually” with Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler, SBNation’s Justin Melo reported last week.

Dantzler, who stands 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, is a third-round prospect, per DraftScout.com. He ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash with a 34.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he didn’t complete his workout because of a quad injury. Dantzler supposedly ran a much faster 4.38-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, according to his agency.

With no Pro Days due to the Coronavirus, prospects have been sending teams their virtual Pro Days and workouts. Here is @HailStateFB CB Cam Dantzler’s 4.38 40-yard dash that went to teams via agents Jovan and Roosevelt Barnes of @ISEWorldwide. pic.twitter.com/i3VlHfRrR0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

Dantzler let up just 14 catches on 29 targets for 222 yards with a touchdown and interception in 2019, per Pro Football Focus. He let up just one touchdown and had five interceptions in his entire three-year college career.

The Patriots took another tall cornerback, Joejuan Williams, in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. They also have Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Justin Bethel, D’Angelo Ross and Lenzy Pipkins on their cornerback depth chart.

