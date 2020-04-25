Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots selected their third linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft when they used the 204th overall pick on Wyoming’s Cassh Maluia.

Maluia is 5-foot-11, 231 pounds and ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at his pro day last month. He posted a 33-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 8-inch broad jump, 7.16-second three-cone drill and 4.4-second short shuttle.

Maluia was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

He had 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a half-sack and two interceptions in 2019. He finished his Wyoming career with 197 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Maluia played weak-side linebacker in the Wyoming defense. He was born in Compton, Calif., and played safety and quarterback at Paramount (Calif.) High School.

The Patriots selected Michigan linebacker Josh Uche in the second round and Alabama outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings in the third round.

Maluia is the most traditional of the Patriots’ drafted linebackers.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Babbitt/USA TODAY Sports Images