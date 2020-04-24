Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, the Patriots aren’t going to make a first-round selection in 2020 after all.

New England traded out of the first round of the virtual NFL Draft, trading their No. 23 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for picks 37 and 71 in the second and third rounds, respectively. And, well, Patriots fans weren’t too happy about the move.

So, naturally, they took to Twitter to express their frustrations (and with a weird amount of Stephen A. Smith memes, too):

Sat through this for nothing now. Thanks — Brandon Ouellette (@bouellette76) April 24, 2020

All that waiting for nothing pic.twitter.com/0PjXCFVLUw — Belichick hates 1st round picks (@Cris_Ocgd) April 24, 2020

I would have preferred the #Patriots keep that 1st round pick and take someone as good as Tom Brady. Not sure why they didn’t just do that. — David Wade (@davidwade) April 24, 2020

“Are you surprised the Patriots traded out of the first?” pic.twitter.com/aXiubCmNBA — Boston Diehards (@WTP_BDiehards) April 24, 2020

for once… can we just draft day 1 talent instead of trading out of the first lol. — sb (@bradyispliable) April 24, 2020

Maybe next year, guys.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images