So, the Patriots aren’t going to make a first-round selection in 2020 after all.

New England traded out of the first round of the virtual NFL Draft, trading their No. 23 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for picks 37 and 71 in the second and third rounds, respectively. And, well, Patriots fans weren’t too happy about the move.

So, naturally, they took to Twitter to express their frustrations (and with a weird amount of Stephen A. Smith memes, too):

Maybe next year, guys.

