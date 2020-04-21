The New England Patriots will look a bit different in the 2020 NFL season, and we’re not just talking about Tom Brady not being under center.

The Patriots on Monday morning revealed a uniform set, which seemed to draw a mixed reaction from fans on social media. What had been New England’s color rush uniform now will be the team’s default home threads, while a brand-new white-jersey, blue-pants combination will be used on the road.

Michael Wilbon is not a fan of the Patriots’ new uniforms, but his primary gripe is that New England strayed from its original logo in the first place.

“These uniforms, these monochromatic things are hideous,” Wilbon said Monday on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption.” “When you have a great uniform like the Patriots do when they have the minuteman on the side of the helmet — and they wore those uniforms that like (Steve) Grogan wore and John Hannah wore — why do you let the marketing people screw up what you’ve done? Iconic means it doesn’t change. Do the Celtics go and get another stupid uniform? You don’t mess around with great uniforms, marketing people. You dopes.”

If you ask Patriots fans to name their all-time favorite uniform in franchise history, many will identity the throwback reds accompanied by the Pat Patriot logo. Unfortunately for the Foxboro Faithful, New England currently is unable to bring those uniforms back due to the NFL’s one-helmet rule. If the rule were to change — which it reportedly could by the start of next season — the Patriots organization seems open to resurfacing those beloved jerseys from yesteryear.

But for what it’s worth, a few of the Patriots’ top players appear to dig the new unis.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images