Patriots fans could recite Tom Brady’s laundry list of professional accolades in their sleep. However, many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are familiarizing themselves with parts of Brady’s resumé for the first time.

Well, the Bucs on Monday gave their fans some visual aid, and the results likely will prompt some laughs and eye rolls across New England.

Check out this “Get To Know Tom Brady” video that contains some — ahem — fun facts:

Now that’s some trivia fodder.

That nugget about the Montreal Expos? Who knew?!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images