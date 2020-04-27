Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Winovich will be reuniting with a pair of former collegiate teammates in the upcoming NFL season.

The Patriots twice traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select a Michigan product. New England addressed its interior offensive line in the sixth round by selecting Michael Onwenu and it bolstered its linebacking corps in the form of Josh Uche, who Bill Belichick and Co. moved up 11 spots in the second round to land.

Winovich seemed to be particularly excited about the Uche selection, as evidenced by a tweet he sent out shortly after the pick was made. He also offered a potential glimpse of what’s to come via his Instagram, sharing a clip of he and Uche teaming up for a joint sack in the 2018 college football season.

It’s safe to say the feeling of excitement is mutual on Uche’s side. The 21-year-old, who believes he’s a “perfect fit” for the Patriots, had nothing but glowing remarks about Winovich during his draft call.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images