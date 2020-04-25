Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Uche on Friday became the newest member of the New England Patriots’ front seven. He doesn’t think he’ll have any trouble fitting in.

After the Patriots traded up to draft Uche in the second round (60th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Michigan edge rusher explained why he’s a “perfect fit” for New England

“I would say it’s a good fit for me because I’m a hard-ass worker, and the Patriots work their asses off,” he said during his introductory conference call.

Simple enough.

Uche also noted the similarities between the Patriots’ defense and the one he played in at Michigan and said he’s excited to reunite with former Wolverines teammate Chase Winovich, a 2019 Patriots draftee who enjoyed a solid rookie season.

The Patriots met with Uche just twice during the pre-draft process — an informal sit-down with Steve Belichick at the NFL Scouting Combine and a virtual meeting with Jerod Mayo — but the 21-year-old knew he was on their radar.

“I knew they were interested,” Uche said. “… (But) I hadn’t heard anything from the Patriots in a little minute. And then when I got the (draft) call, I just knew that that was a perfect fit for me. I feel like the Patriots are going to maximize everything that I have to offer.”

Uche was one of Michigan’s most productive pass rushers over the last two seasons, leading the team with 8 1/2 sacks in 2019 and tallying seven in a limited role in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images