The New England Patriots are currently kicker-less. Expect that to change this week.

The Patriots have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, and chances are strong they will spend one of those on a kicker after releasing Stephen Gostkowski earlier this offseason. They also haven’t re-signed free-agent kicker Nick Folk, who ended the season with the Patriots after Gostkowski underwent hip surgery.

The Patriots usually spend fifth-round picks on specialists. They drafted long snapper Joe Cardona, punters Zoltan Mesko and Jake Bailey and “wide receiver” Matthew Slater in the fifth round. They did use a fourth-round pick on Gostkowski back in 2006. So, it seems likey the Patriots will use an early Day 3 pick on their new kicker.

We’re no experts on kicker prospects, but these seem to be the top names available:

RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP, GEORGIA

27-33 on field goals

46-46 on extra points

0-0 from 1-19

6-6 from 20-29

10-11 from 30-39

8-11 from 40-49

3-5 from 50+

Long: 50 yards

6-9 in his career from 50+

55-yard career long

Fun fact: Wears goggles. Dropped Stephen Gostkowski’s name in a rap song.

TYLER BASS, GEORGIA SOUTHERN

20-28 on field goals

36-36 on extra points

0-0 from 1-19

6-6 from 20-29

6-8 from 30-39

8-13 from 40-49

0-1 from 50+

Long: 49 yards

2-4 in his career from 50+

50-yard career long

Fun fact: College teammates with brief former Patriots kicker Younghoe Koo.

SAM SLOMAN, MIAMI (OH)

26-30 on field goals

34-34 on extra points

0-0 from 1-19

8-8 from 20-29

7-8 from 30-39

7-9 from 40-49

4-5 from 50+

Long: 53 yards

4-9 in his career from 50+

53-yard career long

Fun fact: High school head coach was former Patriots linebacker Chris Slade.

DOMINIK EBERLE, UTAH STATE

21-24 on field goals

45-45 on extra points

0-0 from 1-19

5-5 from 20-29

8-8 from 30-39

8-10 from 40-49

0-1 from 50+

Long: 48 yards

4-6 in his career from 50+

Fun fact: Grew up in Germany and was a top soccer prospect before moving to the United States.

LOGAN JUSTUS, INDIANA

17-21 on field goals

45-47 on extra points

0-0 from 1-19

9-10 from 20-29

4-4 from 30-39

3-5 from 40-49

1-2 from 50+

Long: 50 yards

1-3 in his career from 50+

50-yard career long

Fun fact: Left-footed.

JJ MOLSON, UCLA

8-14 on field goals

40-40 on extra points

0-0 from 1-19

1-1 from 20-29

4-6 from 30-39

3-5 from 40-49

0-2 from 50+

Long: 49 yards

1-6 in his career from 50+

50-yard career long

Fun fact: Canadian. Descendent of the Molson Brewery.

TUCKER MCCANN, MISSOURI

16-22 on field goals

34-37 on extra points

0-0 from 1-19

4-4 from 20-29

6-8 from 30-39

5-7 from 40-49

1-3 from 50+

Long: 52 yards

3-7 in his career from 50+

57-yard career long

Fun fact: Art major.

MATT AMMENDOLA, OKLAHOMA STATE

20-26 on field goals

48-49 on extra points

1-1 from 1-19

10-11 from 20-29

2-2 from 30-39

7-11 from 40-49

0-1 from 50+

Long: 49 yards

2-3 in his career from 50+

53-yard career long

Fun fact: Attended the same high school as now-Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. Broke his high school record with a long 56-yard field goal.

COOPER ROTHE, WYOMING

15-22 on field goals

37-40 on extra points

2-2 from 1-19

6-6 from 20-29

3-5 from 30-39

3-8 from 40-49

1-1 from 50+

Long: 53 yards

2-2 in his career from 50+

53-yard career long

Fun fact: Ball-hawk. Intercepted nine passes in both his junior and senior seasons of high school. He returned four of them for touchdowns.

JONATHAN SONG, TCU

23-24 on field goals

39-39 on extra points

1-1 from 1-19

8-8 from 20-29

11-11 from 30-39

3-4 from 40-49

0-0 from 50+

Long: 40 yards

0-0 in his career from 50+

46-yard career long

Fun fact: Has been aiming kicks at trees and telephone polls with fields closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

CHASE VINATIERI, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

9-18 on field goals

41-45 on extra points

0-0 from 1-19

6-6 from 20-29

6-8 from 30-39

8-13 from 40-49

0-1 from 50+

Long: 44 yards

3-8 in his career from 50+

57-yard career long

Fun fact: Uncle is, you guessed it, Adam Vinatieri.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Stamey/USA TODAY Sports Images