The New England Patriots are currently kicker-less. Expect that to change this week.
The Patriots have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, and chances are strong they will spend one of those on a kicker after releasing Stephen Gostkowski earlier this offseason. They also haven’t re-signed free-agent kicker Nick Folk, who ended the season with the Patriots after Gostkowski underwent hip surgery.
The Patriots usually spend fifth-round picks on specialists. They drafted long snapper Joe Cardona, punters Zoltan Mesko and Jake Bailey and “wide receiver” Matthew Slater in the fifth round. They did use a fourth-round pick on Gostkowski back in 2006. So, it seems likey the Patriots will use an early Day 3 pick on their new kicker.
We’re no experts on kicker prospects, but these seem to be the top names available:
RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP, GEORGIA
27-33 on field goals
46-46 on extra points
0-0 from 1-19
6-6 from 20-29
10-11 from 30-39
8-11 from 40-49
3-5 from 50+
Long: 50 yards
6-9 in his career from 50+
55-yard career long
Fun fact: Wears goggles. Dropped Stephen Gostkowski’s name in a rap song.
TYLER BASS, GEORGIA SOUTHERN
20-28 on field goals
36-36 on extra points
0-0 from 1-19
6-6 from 20-29
6-8 from 30-39
8-13 from 40-49
0-1 from 50+
Long: 49 yards
2-4 in his career from 50+
50-yard career long
Fun fact: College teammates with brief former Patriots kicker Younghoe Koo.
SAM SLOMAN, MIAMI (OH)
26-30 on field goals
34-34 on extra points
0-0 from 1-19
8-8 from 20-29
7-8 from 30-39
7-9 from 40-49
4-5 from 50+
Long: 53 yards
4-9 in his career from 50+
53-yard career long
Fun fact: High school head coach was former Patriots linebacker Chris Slade.
DOMINIK EBERLE, UTAH STATE
21-24 on field goals
45-45 on extra points
0-0 from 1-19
5-5 from 20-29
8-8 from 30-39
8-10 from 40-49
0-1 from 50+
Long: 48 yards
4-6 in his career from 50+
Fun fact: Grew up in Germany and was a top soccer prospect before moving to the United States.
LOGAN JUSTUS, INDIANA
17-21 on field goals
45-47 on extra points
0-0 from 1-19
9-10 from 20-29
4-4 from 30-39
3-5 from 40-49
1-2 from 50+
Long: 50 yards
1-3 in his career from 50+
50-yard career long
Fun fact: Left-footed.
JJ MOLSON, UCLA
8-14 on field goals
40-40 on extra points
0-0 from 1-19
1-1 from 20-29
4-6 from 30-39
3-5 from 40-49
0-2 from 50+
Long: 49 yards
1-6 in his career from 50+
50-yard career long
Fun fact: Canadian. Descendent of the Molson Brewery.
TUCKER MCCANN, MISSOURI
16-22 on field goals
34-37 on extra points
0-0 from 1-19
4-4 from 20-29
6-8 from 30-39
5-7 from 40-49
1-3 from 50+
Long: 52 yards
3-7 in his career from 50+
57-yard career long
Fun fact: Art major.
MATT AMMENDOLA, OKLAHOMA STATE
20-26 on field goals
48-49 on extra points
1-1 from 1-19
10-11 from 20-29
2-2 from 30-39
7-11 from 40-49
0-1 from 50+
Long: 49 yards
2-3 in his career from 50+
53-yard career long
Fun fact: Attended the same high school as now-Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. Broke his high school record with a long 56-yard field goal.
COOPER ROTHE, WYOMING
15-22 on field goals
37-40 on extra points
2-2 from 1-19
6-6 from 20-29
3-5 from 30-39
3-8 from 40-49
1-1 from 50+
Long: 53 yards
2-2 in his career from 50+
53-yard career long
Fun fact: Ball-hawk. Intercepted nine passes in both his junior and senior seasons of high school. He returned four of them for touchdowns.
JONATHAN SONG, TCU
23-24 on field goals
39-39 on extra points
1-1 from 1-19
8-8 from 20-29
11-11 from 30-39
3-4 from 40-49
0-0 from 50+
Long: 40 yards
0-0 in his career from 50+
46-yard career long
Fun fact: Has been aiming kicks at trees and telephone polls with fields closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
CHASE VINATIERI, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
9-18 on field goals
41-45 on extra points
0-0 from 1-19
6-6 from 20-29
6-8 from 30-39
8-13 from 40-49
0-1 from 50+
Long: 44 yards
3-8 in his career from 50+
57-yard career long
Fun fact: Uncle is, you guessed it, Adam Vinatieri.
