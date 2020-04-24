Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick is a simple man.

We know you already know that, but it further was proved Thursday night.

The New England Patriots head coach, like the other 31 coaches, were busy preparing their houses for the first-ever virtual NFL Draft. And while it wasn’t nearly as flashy as Kliff Kingsbury’s, it certainly was classic Belichick.

Check it out:

Bill Belichick’s draft room, via ABC pic.twitter.com/Sw0FKOJqkS — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 24, 2020

Wouldn’t expect anything less.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images