The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer. Usually that means baseball season is underway, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to the world of sports.

Julian Edelman, like many of us, is finding ways to keep busy during this trying time. The New England Patriots wide receiver hosted an at-home workout with Planet Fitness and sent an uplifting message to city of Boston on Wednesday, thanking the healthcare workers and encouraging everyone to stay healthy.

But his social media presence didn’t stop there.

Edelman took to Instagram to post a photoshopped picture of him in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

“Pitchers and catchers May 1? Might be time dust off the oldddd mitt. ⚾️,” he captioned the photo. Check it out:

He’s getting pretty good at this photoshop thing.

There’s no timeline as to when — or if — the Major League Baseball season will begin. Reports have surfaced that the league reportedly was looking into Arizona as a neutral site, but MLB released a statement saying it has not “settled on that option.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images