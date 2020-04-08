Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As parents across the country are working from home while also homeschooling their children, finding entertaining ways to keep the kids busy probably is getting pretty challenging.

But if you need a bed time story for Wednesday night, Julian Edelman has you covered.

The Patriots on Wednesday posted a link to their social media accounts directing followers to a collection of videos starring the wide receiver, other players and team cheerleaders reading stories for children.

Of course, Edelman read his own book, “Flying High 3,” sitting alongside his young daughter Lily.

“We got a lot of time right now here in quarantine,” Edelman says in the video’s introduction. “Let’s get some reading done.”

You can find Edelman’s reading here for when it’s time to put the kids to bed.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images