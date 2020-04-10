Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans are very eager to see New England’s new uniforms, and it’s tough to blame them.

We received a ton of questions about the Patriots’ new digs, and we know about as much as you guys. Don’t expect drastic changes, and the concept should be revealed this month.

One note: The Patriots’ color rush jerseys are nowhere to be found on the team’s web store. That says to me that the Patriots are getting new alternates or that the color rush jerseys will become their new primaries. We’ll find out soon enough.

Let’s get into this week’s mailbag:

@wilroache

#maildoug if the Pats were to trade Gronk to Tampa what kind of compensation would you hypothesize?

It might not be as much as you might expect since the Patriots’ hands would be tied if Rob Gronkowski wanted to come out of retirement. New England doesn’t have enough cap space to roster him, so he would need to be traded. If he’d only be willing to play for the Buccaneers, that would limit the Patriots’ bargaining power.

I kind of liked this thought:

A Gronk/OJ Howard deal wouldn’t be crazy. NE has six 6th and 7th rounders to help grease the skids. https://t.co/dTDmySJqa4 — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) April 9, 2020

The Patriots would basically be receiving any potential compensation for free since they don’t plan on having Gronkowski in the 2020 season anyway. So, throw in a late-round pick and get O.J. Howard for Gronkowski. That would essentially fill the Patriots’ biggest current need by trading away a player who’s not even on their roster.

@timnaughton

What chance making a play for Tua?

I wouldn’t count on it.

It’s simply too difficult to move up to where Tua Tagovailoa will likely be taken. If he starts to fall, then maybe, and that’s a distinct possibility since he’s coming off of a serious injury. But I think it’s worth seeing what the Patriots have in Jarrett Stidham before using all of their draft capital on a quarterback coming off of hip surgery.

I like Tua. I think he’d fit the Patriots well, but what are you giving up, and how far are you setting your team back to get him?

@unkyhellas

a) Who do the Patriots take at 23 if they stay there b) What % do you see them trading down ? c) What % do you see them trading up ? d) give me an example of a trade partner . #MailDoug I’ll hang up and listen. Thanks !

a. Best wide receiver or linebacker available.

b. 47 percent

c. 5 percent

d. Here are seven trades the Patriots could make to move down.

@smorassutti

Who will be returning punts/kicks this year? #MailDoug

Maybe new addition Damiere Byrd.

He has 12 career punt returns for 113 yards and 14 kick returns for 353 yards with a touchdown. He’s an incredible athlete. He ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash with a 6.59-second 3-cone drill, 4.09-second short shuttle, 42-inch vertical leap and 10-feet, 11-inch broad jump. Byrd is undersized, but he would certainly provide more explosiveness than Brandon Bolden or Mohamed Sanu.

Gunner Olszewski is an option on punts. I liked him on punt returns last season, but he has to make the team first. N’Keal Harry is another potential punt returner.

@cjcampiglia

Thoughts on the 2nd year receivers with Stidham under center and possible skill players to help in the draft? #maildoug

I like the potential of Jakobi Meyers, Harry and Olszewski next season with Stidham at quarterback. I think all three players will be more comfortable with Stidham than they were with Tom Brady.

As far as skill players in the draft go, here are my top five options at wide receiver, tight end and running back:

Wide receiver:

Denzel Mims

Brandon Aiyuk

Lynn Bowden Jr.

John Hightower

Van Jefferson

Tight end:

Adam Trautman

Albert Okwuegbunam

Dalton Keene

Cole Kmet

Thaddeus Moss

Running back:

Antonio Gibson

Darrynton Evans

AJ Dillon

JaMycal Hasty

Joe Reed (does he count?)

@NH_Gooner

Not to get to much into prospect rankings, but when did the local guy from RI, Isiah Coulter start his meteoric rise up the draft boards. Only casually heard of him (and Parker), now he’s round 2-4 in a deep WR draft, what happened?

I don’t totally understand it myself, and I’m still a little skeptical that Rhode Island wide receiver Isaiah Coulter actually winds up going that early.

I know testing numbers aren’t everything, but I’d be a little concerned by his 4.62-second short shuttle time. He is in the 0th — not a typo — percentile among wide receivers in short-shuttle time. He’s also in the 8th percentile with a 7.28-second 3-cone time.

Coulter has good size and speed, and he was pretty productive with the Rams, but Aaron Parker was even more so. Parker also has good size, isn’t as fast but tested well with a 6.94-second 3-cone. Parker’s 26.5-inch vertical leap is in the 0th percentile among wide receivers.

So, both URI guys have some serious athletic limitations.

Let’s go rapid fire.

@ShazyFifty

Is Jarrett Stidham the man?

My belief is that when the 2020 season starts, Stidham will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

@masaltoque

What about sending joe thunney to browns for their 10th pick, and the climb again 4 tua?

I think that’s extremely wishful thinking.

@PierceRyan78

Thoughts on “second tier” tackles, offensive and defensive, available if Patriots were to trade back out of first round and gain a second and possibly extra third?

I think Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland, UConn’s Matt Peart and Auburn’s Prince Tega Wanogho are all potential fits if the Patriots want to address offensive tackle early.

@prasad_gosavi12

Have you got any info on when the new uniforms will be unveiled? #MailDoug

Last I heard, the Patriots are debuting them this month.

@TheRealZiploc

What’s up Doug! What is your go-to quarantine snack? #MailDoug

Lately, I’ve been snacking on cheddar and sour cream Ruffles. I also baked a Marie Callender’s razzleberry pie.

@ejlinehan

Will sports ever sport again in 2020?

I certainly hope so. We all just have to keep staying home and being smart.

@swirley0813

Hey Doug,

I just came home with my newborn daughter. What are your top 3 tips for first time parents? #MailDoug

1. Buy a DockATot if it’s within your budget. It’s the gift of sleep.

2. When they’re old enough, introduce them to stuff you like. I’m currently watching “Return of the Jedi” with my two-year-old daughter at her choosing, and let me tell you, that’s a lot better than “Peppa Pig,” “Blue’s Clues” or some of the other kids’ shows.

3. Just try not to worry that much about development compared to other kids and babies your friends and family have. Every kid develops at a different speed, and they’re all going to learn to talk, walk and get potty-trained eventually.

@james_1254

Carole Baskins… Did she kill her husband? America needs to know… Also, Jordan Love or James Morgan for QB?

I lean towards … yes.

I’d rather spend a late-round pick on James Morgan than a first-round pick on Jordan Love.

@tayfieux

If a turtle loses his shell, is it naked or homeless?

I think he’s dead, right? Do turtles die when they lose their shell?

@offroadtjnh

How did you like the Howard Stern / Brady interview? #MailDoug

I didn’t have high expectations from it, but it was obvious that Brady was willing to let his hair down a little more than normal. That made it one of the best Brady interviews I’ve ever heard.

@kellyromano_

would you rather have no one show up to your wedding or your funeral

In this scenario, does my wife show up to the wedding? Or do I get stood up?

I’d go with the funeral, regardless.

@EmersonLotzia

Would you rather eat mayonnaise for the rest of your life or would you rather sweat it?

I think I’d rather no one show up to my wedding and funeral.

@CealeyGodwin

How do you perfect a team squat pic?

I think it’s all about setting.

Also, kneel with the same arm that’s extending.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images