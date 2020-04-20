Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NFL broadcasters might dread covering New England Patriots games this season. And that’s not because Tom Brady has departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since debuting new uniforms Monday, the Patriots are now the only team in the NFL with no TV numbers on their primary jerseys.

See? No numbers on the shoulder or sleeve:

The Patriots’ previous primary jerseys had TV numbers on the shoulders.

Uni-Watch.com’s Paul Lukas acknowledged this in the comment section of Monday’s blog.

“NFL uni guidelines do indeed require TV numbers,” Lukas wrote. “The Pats apparently got a waiver.”

The Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Washinton Redskins don’t have TV numbers on their throwback alternate uniforms. The Patriots’ previous alternates, which are now their primary jerseys, didn’t have TV numbers.

NFL Twitter is already crying foul at the Patriots’ decision.

"Sorry coach. I thought that was number 93 in front of me. I couldn't see his number." pic.twitter.com/r7QX7d0sYB — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 20, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images