New England Patriots fullback James Develin announced his retirement Monday.

It prompted an outpouring of support from both current and former Patriots (including quarterback Tom Brady) as Develin spent the last seven years in New England, joining the team prior to the 2012 season.

The Patriots organization also tweeted out a pretty awesome tribute video, which you can watch below:

The first football team @James_Develin played for was the Pottstown Patriots. Now a 3X Super Bowl champion, he’s a Patriot for life. pic.twitter.com/AEzJUOJBSc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2020

The Patriots shared a “THANK YOU” message, as well, calling Develin “the ultimate teammate and true leader on and off the football field.”

The ultimate teammate and a true leader on and off the football field. THANK YOU, @James_Develin. pic.twitter.com/8rkQs5b8BZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2020

Devlin had his 2019 season cut short due to a neck injury, which he noted had some “unforeseen complications,” and ultimately led the 31-year-old to retire.

Develin won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots after playing his college football at Brown University.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images