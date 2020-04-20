Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, we found fits at every position and in every round for the New England Patriots. Finally, we’ll find their best overall fit at each position

With the 2020 NFL Draft just days away, it’s time to release the New England Patriots draft fits spreadsheets.

Based on Bill Belichick’s historical drafting tendencies, we’ve found the most prototypical Patriots at each position based on testing numbers, measurables and play style. Click the position name to view each one of our Patriots draft preview posts.

Here, we’ll determine the best overall Patriots fit at each position accounting for the level of need.

QUARTERBACK

Need: Moderate-to-high

The Patriots will almost certainly add a rookie quarterback this week either in the draft or through undrafted free agency. They’ll most likely take a quarterback in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In an ideal world, Oregon’s Justin Herbert would fall to No. 23 overall or within range of a trade up. That’s probably not happening.

So, our best fit for the Patriots is Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in the third round. If he goes earlier, then Georgia’s Jake Fromm’s playstyle could work in the Patriots’ offense.

RUNNING BACK

Need: Low

The Patriots are still loaded at this position with all of last year’s players returning for at least another year. They should only be looking for depth or a developmental pass-catcher.

We like Memphis’ Antonio Gibson in the third round, however, because he also could be used at wide receiver. That’s kind of cheating, since he might not wind up playing running back in the NFL.

Baylor’s JaMycal Hasty is a nice late-round option.

WIDE RECEIVER

Need: Moderate-to-high

This draft class is loaded at wide receiver. Because it’s filled with so many talented players, the Patriots should be looking to take a player who starts to fall.

We like Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool in the second or third round because he could also play tight end and on special teams.

As far as a pure wide receiver goes, then Baylor’s Denzel Mims would be a good first-round pick.





TIGHT END

Need: High

The Patriots need to take a tight end in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots could decide they really like Cole Kmet and take him in the first round.

Otherwise, we like Dayton’s Adam Trautman on Day 2.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Need: Moderate

The ideal place to take an offensive tackle would be late on Day 2 or early on Day 3 of the draft.

UConn’s Matt Peart could go anywhere from the second to the fourth round and is one of our top athletic fits. He played right tackle in 2019.

GUARD/CENTER

Need: Moderate-to-high

If the Patriots trade left guard Joe Thuney, then this becomes a top need and Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz could go in the first or second round.

If Thuney sticks around, then the Patriots need depth at center in case David Andrews isn’t healthy for the 2020 season. We like Temple’s Matt Hennessy in the third round.





DEFENSIVE LINE

Need: Low-to-moderate

The Patriots could use a depth or developmental player here. Arkansas’ McTelvin Agim is a projected fifth- or sixth-round pick and has a ton of upside.

EDGE DEFENDER

Need: Moderate-to-high

This is tough, because there are a lot of early-to-mid round edge defenders who look like good fits for the Patriots including Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, Boise State’s Curtis Weaver, Florida’s Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga and Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem.

As far as the best one goes? We’ll say Alabama’s Terrell Lewis in the second round.

LINEBACKER

Need: High

Tight end and linebacker are the Patriots’ top two needs in the draft.

Like at edge defender, there are a lot of players in this draft who fit the Patriots well at linebacker including Mississippi State’s Willie Gay, Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, Wisconsin’s Zack Baun, Wyoming’s Logan Wilson, Minnesota’s Carter Coughlin, Tennessee’s Daniel Bituli and Michigan’s Josh Uche.

Ohio State’s Malik Harrison is our top fit. He’d be a perfect Patriot on Day 2.





CORNERBACK

Need: Low

The Patriots are loaded at cornerback and just took Joejuan Williams in the second round last year. We like Southern Illinois’ Madre Harper as a late-round flier.





SAFETY

Need: Moderate-to-high

This is a tough one, because there are a lot of worthy options for the Patriots with varied skillsets in this draft.

Clemson’s K’Von Wallace is a great slot option in the middle rounds. California’s Ashtyn Davis is a rangy free safety on Day 2. Alabama’s Xavier McKinney split his snaps evenly between free safety, the slot and strong safety.

We’ll go with Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn in the second round. He has the size of a linebacker and the speed and range of a free safety.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images