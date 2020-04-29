The New England Patriots officially announced their All-Decade Team for the 2010s on Wednesday.
Headlining the group, which featured 12 offensive players, 12 defensive players and four specialists, were players like quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver/punt returner Julian Edelman, tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Devin McCourty.
The Patriots won three Super Bowls during the 2010s and played in two others. Of the 27 All-Decade honorees, only wide receiver Wes Welker and guard Logan Mankins failed to win a championship.
Bill Belichick, running unopposed, was selected as New England’s All-Decade head coach.
Here is the full roster:
OFFENSE
QB: Tom Brady
RB: James White
FB: James Develin
TE: Rob Gronkowski
WR: Julian Edelman
WR: Wes Welker
FLEX: Danny Amendola
C: David Andrews
G: Logan Mankins
G: Joe Thuney
OT: Nate Solder
OT: Sebastian Vollmer
DEFENSE
DT: Vince Wilfork
DT: Lawrence Guy
DE: Chandler Jones
DE: Trey Flowers
OLB: Rob Ninkovich
OLB: Kyle Van Noy
ILB: Jerod Mayo
ILB: Dont’a Hightower
CB: Stephon Gilmore
CB: Malcolm Butler
S: Devin McCourty
S: Patrick Chung
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Stephen Gostkowski
P: Ryan Allen
Returner: Julian Edelman
ST: Matthew Slater
More Patriots: Here’s Who’d Make The Cut On Our All-Decade Team
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images