The New England Patriots officially announced their All-Decade Team for the 2010s on Wednesday.

Headlining the group, which featured 12 offensive players, 12 defensive players and four specialists, were players like quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver/punt returner Julian Edelman, tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Devin McCourty.

The Patriots won three Super Bowls during the 2010s and played in two others. Of the 27 All-Decade honorees, only wide receiver Wes Welker and guard Logan Mankins failed to win a championship.

Bill Belichick, running unopposed, was selected as New England’s All-Decade head coach.

Here is the full roster:

OFFENSE

QB: Tom Brady

RB: James White

FB: James Develin

TE: Rob Gronkowski

WR: Julian Edelman

WR: Wes Welker

FLEX: Danny Amendola

C: David Andrews

G: Logan Mankins

G: Joe Thuney

OT: Nate Solder

OT: Sebastian Vollmer

DEFENSE

DT: Vince Wilfork

DT: Lawrence Guy

DE: Chandler Jones

DE: Trey Flowers

OLB: Rob Ninkovich

OLB: Kyle Van Noy

ILB: Jerod Mayo

ILB: Dont’a Hightower

CB: Stephon Gilmore

CB: Malcolm Butler

S: Devin McCourty

S: Patrick Chung

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Stephen Gostkowski

P: Ryan Allen

Returner: Julian Edelman

ST: Matthew Slater

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images