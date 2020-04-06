Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Phillip Dorsett left a great impression on the Patriots and their fans during his brief time in New England.

In his three years with the Patriots, Dorsett — who was acquired in the Jacoby Brissett trade — was a reliable target for Tom Brady, as well as a complete professional in the locker room. His tenure in New England officially ended two weeks ago when he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots on Monday bid farewell to Dorsett, a persistent smiler, in a new tribute video.

Take a look:

Thank you for all the smiles, @Dorsett_4! pic.twitter.com/b8Y8DS38GN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 6, 2020

Dorsett averaged 24.3 receptions, 293.7 yards and and 2.7 touchdowns per season with the Patriots.

Considering the more liberal nature of Seattle’s offense, as well as Russell Wilson’s penchant for spreading the ball around, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dorsett enjoys an uptick in production next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images