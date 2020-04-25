Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots capped an offensive line-heavy Saturday by selecting Memphis center Dustin Woodard with their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

From Memphis to Mass. #Patriots select OL Dustin Woodard with the 230th overall pick. pic.twitter.com/FT7yCSObdS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 25, 2020

Woodard is listed at 6-foot-1, 295 pounds. The seventh-round selection (230th overall) started 52 consecutive games over four seasons at Memphis, tying the school record. He was the Tigers’ starting left guard in 2016 and 2017, moved to right guard in 2018 and then shifted to center as a senior in 2019.

Woodard will provide depth behind starting center David Andrews, who announced Thursday he has been cleared to return after missing all of last season with blood clots. The Patriots lost top interior backup Ted Karras to the Miami Dolphins in free agency earlier this offseason.

Earlier Saturday, the Patriots used sixth-round draft picks on Michigan guard Michael Onwenu and Wake Forest guard/tackle Justin Herron.

