Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots doubled up on edge rushers on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After selecting Michigan’s Josh Uche in the second round (60th overall), the Patriots nabbed Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings in the third (87th overall).

Playing for Bill Belichick’s longtime friend Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, Jennings earned first-team All-SEC honors as a senior last season, leading the Crimson Tide in both sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (12 1/2). He also tallied six passes defended after breaking up a team-high 12 passes in 2018.

Scouting reports praise Jennings’ technique and physicality as an edge setter. He measured in at 6-foot-2, 256 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He opted not to participate in any combine drills and then had his pro day canceled by COVID-19.

This pick could be viewed as a reach for New England. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projected him as a fifth- or sixth-round pick. He was the 129th-ranked prospect on Pro Football Focus’ big board.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images