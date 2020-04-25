Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots snagged two tight ends in the second day of the NFL draft, adding some much-needed depth to the position.

First, they selected UCLA’s David Asiasi at No. 91, trading up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Thank you to the New England Patriots organization for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get out there and go to work,” Asiasi said in a video posted to the team’s official Twitter.

For the first time, head coach Bill Belichick traded a future NFL Draft pick, along with two fourth-round selections this year, in order to pick Dalton Keene up with the No. 101 overall.

And on top of that, the deal was done with the division rival New York Jets.

The Virginia Tech prospect was grateful, and insisted he’d take advantage of his shot.

“What’s going on Patriots fans?,” Keene said. “I can’t even tell you how honored and excited i am to have this opportunity and i’m going to make the most of it. I promise you that. The work starts right now.”

Coincidentally, the duo were roommates at the NFL Combine and shared a hotel for a week. They’re excited to link back up in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports Images