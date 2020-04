Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots unveiled the 2020 finalists for induction into the team Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour, linebacker Mike Vrabel and former head coach Bill Parcells headline the team’s 2020 finalist class. NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pelerin breaks down the news, and gives his take on who should earn the call to the hall in his latest edition of “Up & Adam.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images