Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The matchups for the NBA’s televised H-O-R-S-E competition are set.

Beginning Sunday, eight past and present NBA and WNBA players will compete the single-elimination tournament which will be broadcast on ESPN and feature commentary from Mark Jones. The field includes current NBA stars Chris Paul, Trae Young, Mike Conley Jr. and Zach LaVine, current WNBA star Allie Quigley, WNBA legend Tamika Catchings and NBA legends Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups.

Here are the first-round matchups:

The pairings for this Sunday's NBA HORSE Challenge on ESPN have been revealed, and they are 🔥 🔴 Chauncey Billups vs. Zach LaVine

🔴 Tamika Catchings vs. Chris Paul

🔴 Mike Conley Jr. vs. Paul Pierce

🔴 Trae Young vs. Allie Quigley pic.twitter.com/jiT25Xt480 — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2020

The winners from the first two games in each group will meet in the semifinals, with the victors advancing to the championship game. The semifinals and finals both will take place next Thursday night.

Dunking is prohibited (sorry, LaVine), and all participates will play remotely in isolated locations. Typical H-O-R-S-E rules will apply.

Our prediction: Chris Paul dominates.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images