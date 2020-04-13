Two of the biggest favorites were eliminated during Sunday’s portion of the NBA’s H-O-R-S-E Challenge.

Ex-Boston Celtic Paul Pierce, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul and WNBA star Tamika Catchings were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

The Final Four — ex-NBA star Chauncey Billups, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, Chicago Bulls point guard Zach LaVine and Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley — have advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round. The finals will take place the same night.

One of two NBA alumni, Billups came back from a two-letter deficit to defeat Young in true Mr. Big Shot style.

Conley used his home-court (literally) advantage to hand Catchings the loss.

LaVine showcased he was much more than just an outstanding dunker as his “in the dirt” range helped eliminate Pierce.

Two-time WNBA 3-point champion Quigley crushed 10-time NBA All-Star and current the Oklahoma City guard Paul.

Now, we’re looking forward to Thursday’s showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images