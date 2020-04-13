Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two of the biggest favorites were eliminated during Sunday’s portion of the NBA’s H-O-R-S-E Challenge.

Ex-Boston Celtic Paul Pierce, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul and WNBA star Tamika Catchings were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

The Final Four — ex-NBA star Chauncey Billups, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, Chicago Bulls point guard Zach LaVine and Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley — have advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round. The finals will take place the same night.

One of two NBA alumni, Billups came back from a two-letter deficit to defeat Young in true Mr. Big Shot style.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@1MrBigShot completes his opening-round comeback in the NBA Horse Challenge on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/A3JRRVIo1l — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020

Conley used his home-court (literally) advantage to hand Catchings the loss.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@MCONLEY10 closes out his Round 1 victory! NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/xuCROspm2b — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

LaVine showcased he was much more than just an outstanding dunker as his “in the dirt” range helped eliminate Pierce.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀 "I'm in the dirt. Show him I'm in the dirt." @ZachLaVine wins in a familiar way… with a deep triple. 📺: NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on

ESPN pic.twitter.com/XyNZYjKO6k — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

Two-time WNBA 3-point champion Quigley crushed 10-time NBA All-Star and current the Oklahoma City guard Paul.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@alliequigley knocks down the Pistol Pete Maravich homage‼️ She leads @CP3 H-O to H in Round 1 of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TDnnPFqTRN — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

Now, we’re looking forward to Thursday’s showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images