Two of the biggest favorites were eliminated during Sunday’s portion of the NBA’s H-O-R-S-E Challenge.
Ex-Boston Celtic Paul Pierce, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul and WNBA star Tamika Catchings were knocked out in the quarterfinals.
The Final Four — ex-NBA star Chauncey Billups, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, Chicago Bulls point guard Zach LaVine and Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley — have advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round. The finals will take place the same night.
One of two NBA alumni, Billups came back from a two-letter deficit to defeat Young in true Mr. Big Shot style.
🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@1MrBigShot completes his opening-round comeback in the NBA Horse Challenge on ESPN!
April 12, 2020
Conley used his home-court (literally) advantage to hand Catchings the loss.
🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@MCONLEY10 closes out his Round 1 victory!
NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/xuCROspm2b
April 13, 2020
LaVine showcased he was much more than just an outstanding dunker as his “in the dirt” range helped eliminate Pierce.
🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀
"I'm in the dirt. Show him I'm in the dirt." @ZachLaVine wins in a familiar way… with a deep triple.
📺: NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on
ESPN pic.twitter.com/XyNZYjKO6k
April 13, 2020
Two-time WNBA 3-point champion Quigley crushed 10-time NBA All-Star and current the Oklahoma City guard Paul.
🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@alliequigley knocks down the Pistol Pete Maravich homage‼️
She leads @CP3 H-O to H in Round 1 of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN.
April 13, 2020
Now, we’re looking forward to Thursday’s showdown.
Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images