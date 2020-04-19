Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The PGA is planning on continuing its season amidst the COVID-19 crisis, but it could require some precautions to do so.

A report Sunday in “The Guardian” suggested the PGA could utilize as many as one million coronavirus tests to help complete the season. A PGA spokesperson, however, refuted that claim.

“The Tour is still examining the issue of testing in consultation with leading medical experts,” the spokesman said Sunday, per The Guardian’s Ewan Murray. “We have on numerous occasions said publicly that COVID-19 testing as it stands today is most critical across the healthcare world and in our communities.”

The PGA hopes to resume play June 11, with players, caddies and officials being tested daily, per Murray. Tests reportedly already are on mass order.

While this news is promising for sports fans, coronavirus testing still remains difficult to come by in several parts of the United States. It’s unclear where or how the PGA would manage to obtain so many tests either.

The PGA’s season, like many others around the sports world, has been on hold since mid-March.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images