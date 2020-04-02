Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Golf’s governing bodies reportedly are close to revealing a new PGA Tour schedule after weeks of postponements, cancelations and uncertainty were imposed on the entire sports world by the coronavirus outbreak.

And according to sources of Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, those changes include the Masters Championship being played in November, with other tournaments being fit into 2020 to salvage the season.

The Masters, which was slated for next week at Augusta National Golf Club, now is being discussed for the week of Nov. 9, according to two sources. The revised schedule also would see two other majors, the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, all fit in before the end of the year.

As of now, Lynch said the Ryder Cup is the only event that will go on on its originally scheduled date.

A lot depends on what happens with the British Open Championship. Reports came out Wednesday evening that the R&A was canceling the tournament, but nothing has been officially announced.

One thing for sure is that Augusta National’s iconic azalea flowers don’t bloom in November.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images