The PGA Tour reportedly will resume sooner rather than later.

The PGA Championship was postponed, as well as the Masters, due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. The Players Championship was cancelled in March.

But it appears the PGA will begin the tour season come June.

Golf Digest’s Brian Whacker reported Tuesday night, citing sources, that, “PGA Tour officials are expected to announce this week their intention to resume the tour season, halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.”

Whacker noted the first tournament reportedly will take place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Spectators will not be allowed.

Here is the proposed schedule scenario, according to the Whacker’s sources.

June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

Keeps original date

July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club

Moves from May 28-31

July 9-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

Keeps original date

July 16-19: Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village G.C., Dublin, Ohio

Moves from June 4-7

July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Keeps original date

July 30-Aug. 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis

Moves from July 2-5

July 30-Aug. 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, Calif.

Moves from July 2-5

This certainly would be a positive way to kick off the summer.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images.