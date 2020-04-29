Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a loaded “At Home With TC” on Tuesday night.

NESN’s Tom Caron opened the show with Boston Bruins defensemen Torey Krug, and kept up the action throughout finishing the edition by talking shop with golfers Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade.

The duo have been busy lately in these trying times and their Andrade Faxon charities have stepped up in a major way donating $25,000 to organizations that provide assistance to children in need.

Check a snippet of the segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images