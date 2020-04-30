If Sergio Aguero is correct, the Premier League must overcome a significant psychological hurdle.

The Manchester City star claimed Thursday a “majority of players” are “scared” to return to action following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Having suspended play March 13, the Premier League hopes to resume its 2019-20 season but also awaits notice from the U.K. government about when it might be safe or prudent to do so. However, Aguero offers a compelling explanation for his reluctance to return to the field and he insists other players share his feeling.

“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families,” Aguero told Argentinian TV station El Chiringuito, per The BBC. “I’m scared but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend.

“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know.”

Aguero, other players and everyday people might be experiencing similar fears about the prospect of returning to work.

“When one person is ill we will think ‘oh what’s happening here?'” he said. “I hope a vaccine will be found soon so that this all ends.”

Despite its 25-point gap behind Premier League-leading Liverpool, second-place Manchester City still has plenty to play for in whatever remains of the 2019-20 campaign. City already had won the Carabao Cup, had reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and leads Real Madrid halfway through their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Furthermore, Aguero was enjoying a stellar season, scoring 23 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

But the prospect of further individual and collective glory has taken a back seat to the clear and present danger COVID-19 presents.

