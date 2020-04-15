Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump is looking to restart the United States’ economy as soon as possible as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to consume the country. And he’s looking for some help from the sports field to help do so.

President Trump has tasked a group of professional sports leaders to help get the U.S. economy back on track, per The Hill.

Those tapped for the panel include the following:

— NBA commissioner Adam Silver

— MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

— NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

— NHL commissioner Gary Bettman

— PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

— LPGA commissioner Michael Wahn

— USTA president Patrick Galbraith

— MLS commissioner Don Garber

— NASCAR vice chairwoman Lesa France Kennedy

— New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

— Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

— UFC president Dana White

— WWE chairman and chief operating officer Vince McMahon

— Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, NWHL commissioner Dani Rylan and NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird were not included on the panel.

“We need to get our sports back,” Trump said Tuesday at his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House. “I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”

This new panel will be separate from the administration’s current coronavirus task force, which is tackling the country’s plan of attack and mitigation methods surrounding the recent outbreak. Trump says he will consult the new panel over the phone, though it’s unclear what exactly the scope of the project is.

That said, we’re sure news like this is music to sports fans’ ears.

