President Donald Trump was looking for help from the world of sports in order to help restart the economy.

And it appears he got just that.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, President Trump will hold a conference call Wednesday ” with his committee focused on reopening America, which includes major-league commissioners, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.”

The world of sports has been on hold since mid-March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the NBA’s “patient zero” when he tested positive for COVID-19. There have been cases in Major League Baseball and the NHL.

The PGA Tour reportedly is set to announce its plan to resume in June later this week, but will be held without fans.

Due to the severity of the virus, and the fact there’s no vaccine just yet, it’s probably safe to assume if America does begin to reopen and live sports return, spectators won’t be allowed in the arenas for the time being.

