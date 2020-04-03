Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember when Randy Moss was a dominant wide receiver for the New England Patriots?

He certainly does, and he wants to make sure no one else has forgotten, either.

The Hall of Famer took to Twitter early Friday morning to share a photo showcasing the record books for NFL single-season touchdown receptions. His name was listed four times in the top 21 — three of which were with the Minnesota Vikings (1998, 2000, 2003) and the remaining instance with the Patriots (2007).

And, of course, the season with New England just so happened to be at the top of the list.

Yards and receptions are good but……Scoring tds is what wrs get paid 2 do!!GET IN DA BOX!!#facts — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) April 3, 2020

There’s no doubt Moss goes down as one of the best wide receivers. But in terms of career accomplishments, there’s one Hall of Famer who has him beat: Jerry Rice.

Rice sits at 197 career receiving touchdowns, making him the only wide receiver to have more than Moss, who finished his career with 156 TD catches.

Moss only spent three seasons with the Patriots but made a big impact. In total, he came up with 250 receptions, 47 of which were touchdowns, in 48 games and had a 59.2 percent catch rate.

With many old games getting replays while the sports world is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, we can’t help but respect Moss for throwing his name back into the mix.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images