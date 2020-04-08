Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You might be sick of all the quarantine challenges on social media. But this one is worth a look — and a laugh.

With many stuck at home wondering what to do with themselves, the internet has kept busy with all kinds of challenges. Celebrities, athletes and fans alike have succumbed to the trends on social media.

But this challenge incorporates another unfortunate reality of staying at home: the inability to get haircuts.

A few brave souls have opted to cut their own hair — or even the hair of those they’re quarantining with. Yet, Ray Allen has taken the opposite approach for the “George Jefferson” challenge.

After cutting his own hair his whole life, the sports world has come to recognize Allen without any hair at all. Now, though, he hardly looks like the lethal 3-point shooter we remember.

And it’s, well, a different look to say the least.

Allen won’t be the only NBA star to join in, assuming his nominees rise to the challenge. We could see LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Richard Hamilton, Carlos Boozer, Shaquille O’Neal, Damien Wilkins and/or Jermaine O’Neal post hilarious photos on Instagram in the coming days, too.

Allen spent five seasons with the Celtics, uniting with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to form the “Big Three,” and helped Boston win the 2008 NBA Finals.

