The chasm between Ray Allen and some of his former Boston Celtics teammates apparently remains quite wide.

In some respects, it might be wider than ever.

Allen has been in a feud with members of the 2008 Celtics — specifically Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo — since leaving Boston to join the Miami Heat in 2012. But with Garnett set to see his number raised to the TD Garden rafters, some, like Doc Rivers, believe next year’s ceremony could be the perfect time for a long-overdue reconciliation.

But does Allen himself feel that way? Probably not, if his comments during a recent episode of Cedric Maxwell’s podcast count for anything.

Check out this tweet from “Cedric Maxwell Podcast” host Josue Pavon:

"I know he’s speculating and hopes that I am there. For Kevin, it’s well-deserved that he gets his jersey retired and I’m proud of him. I’m sure some people know but most people don’t know that Kevin, he was always like my young brother growing up in South Carolina (2/2) — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 14, 2020

Yikes.

There still is plenty of time for Allen, Garnett, Pierce and Rondo to put their differences aside and make up. However, if Allen doesn’t show up for Garnett’s ceremony, all hope for an eventual reunion likely will be lost.

