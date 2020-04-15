Ray Allen’s departure from the Boston Celtics wasn’t exactly a smooth one.

To this day, he’s in a feud with certain members of the 2008 and 2010 finals teams, specifically Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo. And according to Allen, his beef with Boston goes even beyond that.

Allen chronicled what led to his jump from the Celtics to the Miami Heat in 2012, and the comments that followed from Boston fans, Tuesday on the Cedric Maxwell podcast, via MassLive’s John Karalis.

“I left because there were so many unresolved issues that the team wasn’t considering or willing to change,” Allen said. “As a free agent, you want to know the team is going to do the things you know they need to do. So what is it now? It’s 2020, so you’re talking about nine years, now. I’ve gotten so much hate, death threats, vitriol from Boston fans. Obviously these guys have kind of removed me from the Big 3 and said so many negative things about me and I haven’t had one negative thing to say about any of them.”

We’ll see if he attends Kevin Garnett’s number retirement ceremony, considering he didn’t get invited to Paul Pierce’s.

And when the shooting specialist is inevitably enshrined in the basketball hall of fame, it will be interesting to see how the Celtics honor him, given the fallout.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images