Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s no doubt Torey Krug is a solid NHL defenseman who’s only perfected his game since coming into the league.

And Ray Bourque seems to agree.

The Bruins legend took over the team’s official Twitter account Friday night to relive Boston’s 1990 game against the then-Hartford Whalers.

Bourque took questions from fans, as well. And was asked if there was anyone on the B’s current roster that struck him as “particularly underrated.”

Check out his answer:

Torey I think is one of the best defensemen in the league. Patrice is one of the best players in the league. Those two guys I think are so special and they've got such a great chemistry on that team with Marchand, Pastrnak and Big Zee. ^77@PlymouthRock | #WatchWithABruin https://t.co/sPbWfXFcvA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 25, 2020

We’d have to agree.

Krug had nine goals and 40 assists when the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s set to become a free agent July 1, and he, along with general manager Don Sweeney, are hopeful Krug hasn’t played his last game in the eight-spoked B uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images