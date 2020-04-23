Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball released its findings and light punishment for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

After roughly 100 days of investigating, MLB has stripped the Sox of their 2020 second-round draft pick, banned replay operator J.T. Watkins through the 2020 playoffs and from doing the same job in 2021 and suspended Alex Cora through the 2020 playoffs, but only for his responsibility in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing.

NESN’s Tom Caron sat down with Red Sox chairman Tom Werner on “At Home With TC” on Wednesday night to discuss the MLB’s findings.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner