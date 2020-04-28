The 2004 American League Division Series was more competitive than many people realize.

Yes, the Boston Red Sox wound up sweeping the then-Anaheim Angels en route to the World Series title we all know and love. However, outside of an all-around dominant performance in Game 1, Terry Francona’s club had to work for every inch against Mike Scioscia’s team.

That includes an exciting Game 2 in Anaheim that was much closer than the 8-3 final score indicates. Featuring a strong performance from Pedro Martinez and some late-game heroics from Jason Varitek, the game is an oft-forgotten gem in one of the greatest playoff runs in baseball history.

NESN’s latest “Red Sox Encore” series continues at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night with Game 2 of the 2004 ALDS. Here’s what you might have forgotten about that game:

1. Bartolo Colon!

Given Colon actually pitched in Major League Baseball in 2018, he must’ve been a young buck when the Sox and Halos squared off in 2004, right? Wrong. Believe it or not, Colon was 31 years old that season — just entering his prime, apparently. The husky right-hander, who won the A.L. Cy Young Award the next season, was so-so in 2004, posting an 18-12 record wit ha 5.01 ERA in 34 starts. He turned in a similarly good-not-great effort against Boston in Game 2, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings. Colon was twirling a gem until he coughed up a big fly in the sixth inning, which we’ll get to in a moment. Oh, and this guy still hasn’t officially retired.

2. Professional Pedro

By the time the 2004 postseason rolled around, Martinez largely had transitioned from a dominant, overpowering ace to a crafty, well-above-average right-hander. Sure, the Red Sox legend occasionally flashed brilliance, but he nevertheless had become more hittable, as evidenced by his then-career-high 3.90 ERA. However, results matter far more than style, and the then-32-year-old Martinez certainly delivered the goods in Game 2. The Dominican icon picked up the win after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning six over seven innings. A game-tying single from Dallas McPherson in the bottom of the second and a two-run single from Vladimir Guerrero, who gave the Angels their only lead of the series, in the bottom of the fifth accounted for all the damage against Martinez.

3. The (soon-to-be) captain comes through

The Red Sox trailed 3-1 entering the sixth inning, with the Angels having seized momentum in the fifth. The frame began well, as David Ortiz slapped leadoff single to left field, but Trot Nixon promptly grounded into a double play. Then, after Kevin Millar hit a two-out, ground-ball single to center fielder, Varitek came to the plate and deposited a game-tying, two-run homer off Colon. It was a huge moment for Varitek, who had arguably the best season of his career in 2004, a campaign that also saw the Red Sox catcher famously fight New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez at Fenway Park. He was named Boston’s captain prior to the 2005 season.

4. K-Rod takes the L

Francisco Rodriguez wouldn’t become the Angels’ full-time closer until 2005, but the hard-throwing right-hander was a nonetheless dominant reliever in 2004. However, he didn’t have his best stuff in this game, as the Red Sox pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Bill Mueller led off the frame with a single before being lifted for Dave Roberts, who was thrown out at second on a soft ground ball from Johnny Damon. After Damon stole second, Rodriguez walked Mark Bellhorn, threw a wild pitch and allowed Damon to score on a sacrifice fly from Manny Ramirez. Rodriguez intentionally walked Ortiz before Nixon grounded out to end the inning. The Red Sox probably should’ve scored more runs, but a lead is a lead.

5. Brendan Donnelly melts down

Speaking of leads, the Red Sox blew the game open in the ninth against Angels pitcher Brendan Donnelly, one of baseball’s more reliable relievers at the time. The inning featured two walks and three hits, the biggest of which came from Red Sox shortstop Orlando Cabrera, who cleared the bases with a three-run double to center field to give Boston a four-run lead. Not even the rally monkey could dig the Angels out of that hole.

