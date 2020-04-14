Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke is feeling like many of us while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roenicke, speaking on conference call Tuesday, said while he’s uncomfortable during this time, he has some optimism that the MLB will return to normal.

“Everyday I wake up and I know I’m not supposed to be here (at home),” the manager said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “It’s not comfortable.”

“It’s not fun either. You work so hard and we got everybody so close to being ready… and then boom, just a complete stop.”

Still, Roenicke said it gives him some perspective.

Roenicke added he’s not concerned about himself if the league does come back with any of the proposed plans, per the Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. Instead, his main worry would be about a player catching the coronavirus, and setting everything back longer.

His intuition, however, is that there will be a MLB season.

“If everybody stays along with these plans they’re putting out there, we’ve got a chance to level this thing off.” Roenicke said. “Once it levels off, that curve will go downhill and we can start.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the game won’t return until public health officials deem it ok, but ideas floating around are starting the season centralized in Arizona, holding the season at spring training facilities and restructuring divisions to cut down on travel, or play it entirely in Japan.

Fingers crossed for a return of any sort in early May.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images