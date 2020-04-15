Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Major League Baseball shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, almost every facet and process of the game is being affected.

And while some injured athletes are benefitting from a postponed start date, it’s stunting the progress of others. That’s the case with newly acquired center fielder Alex Verdugo, as reveled by Boston Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Roenicke on Tuesday in a conference call with reporters said that Verdugo’s rehab hasn’t gone as quickly as the team hoped. He’s been swinging, but it’s been a challenge to workout.

The main piece of the Mookie Betts and David Price trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers had a stress fracture in his back, but Verdugo wasn’t expected to be healthy for the intended start of the MLB season, before the league postponed Opening Day.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images