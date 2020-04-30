Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have come up with a fun, new way to raise money for charity.

The team announced Thursday it’s offering fans a chance to create their own personalized message on Fenway Park’s John Hancock center field video board.

Funds raised will benefit the Red Sox Foundation, the team’s public charity that has been maintaining operations and programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure consistent and necessary support and resources to hundreds of other non-profits and youth throughout New England.

“We typically offer fans the chance to have a message on our New Balance right-field video board during games as a fundraising tool for the Red Sox Foundation,” Senior Vice President of Fan Services and Entertainment Sarah McKenna said in a press release. “With the baseball season on hold and our front office working from home, we figured out a way to operate the main centerfield video board using remote technology. We’re now able to safely provide fans with a way to mark a special occasion, like Mother’s Day or an upcoming graduation, during this unique period of social distancing.”

Fans can visit redsoxfoundation.org/scoreboard to place an order and will receive a digital photo of their message within seven to 10 days.

For a tax-deductible donation of $50, fans will receive an image of their personalized text message displayed on the video board. For $100, fans will receive messaging that also includes an image of their choice displayed on the board.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Red Sox