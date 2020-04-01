Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers mic’d up is as entertaining as you think it would be.

It’s been fascinating to watch the young third baseman’s development, as he’s currently on a progression to one day be in MVP conversations.

But the carefree, joyous way about him and his approach to the game also is captivating, and it’s captured pretty well in a video shared by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Devers was wearing a mic for parts of spring training, and it led to some great interactions getting caught on camera.

Bringing you that wholesome Raffy content! pic.twitter.com/h63K7x77pQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2020

Fantastic.

It’s unclear when spring training or the regular season will resume, but there reportedly is a potential Opening Day date being floated around.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images