Rafael Devers mic’d up is as entertaining as you think it would be.
It’s been fascinating to watch the young third baseman’s development, as he’s currently on a progression to one day be in MVP conversations.
But the carefree, joyous way about him and his approach to the game also is captivating, and it’s captured pretty well in a video shared by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Devers was wearing a mic for parts of spring training, and it led to some great interactions getting caught on camera.
Bringing you that wholesome Raffy content! pic.twitter.com/h63K7x77pQ
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2020
Fantastic.
It’s unclear when spring training or the regular season will resume, but there reportedly is a potential Opening Day date being floated around.
