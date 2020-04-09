Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox will host the Boston Red Sox on the diamond Thursday — well, sort of.

The PawSox on Wednesday announced they will hold a virtual game against their major league affiliate, with the simulation set to take place on “MLB The Show.”

The virtual game will take place at 5 p.m. in replacement of the originally scheduled Opening Day at McCoy Stadium. It will also kickstart the PawSox 50th Anniversary Celebration with Pawtucket’s play by play announcers describing the action live.

The simulation will be aired on pawsox.com and on the club’s social media outlets such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“While we continue our efforts to address the needs of the community as we wage this battle against this dangerous virus, we seek to also give fans the type of solace that baseball so often provides,” PawSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg said in a statement.

“For the young, and particularly for the young-at-heart, we hope that this live version of an imaginary game brings smiles, connection, and a reminder of our faith in the resumption of our normal lives,” Steinberg added. “Our National Pastime has always been there for us when we have needed it most, and we hope that this version of baseball brings a touch of joy into your homes.”

As you likely know, the MLB and MiLB seasons currently have been paused due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It makes this gesture all the more appreciated by baseball fans.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images